Comedy duo return to Whitchurch

It takes place at 7.30pm on Thursday, February 12 at the Talbot Theatre, Whitchurch Leisure Centre, Sir John Talbot's School.

Hosts Ruth and Keith will present a night of games, songs, stories and silliness - a night of trivia, poetry and parody about the place you call home.

Do you know the history of your high street? The ghostly haunting of your local? The stunning architecture in the nail bar? Let's find out together.

Hosts Ruth and Keith in Game Show

The audience will divide into two teams using their knowledge, gossip and guesswork to win the Game Show Show-Off Trophy. You can join in and win a host of prizes or sit back and enjoy the show.

'Amazing stories and wily lyrics' says Liverpool Theatre Fest.

Tickets at £12 with £6 for under 18s are available at artsalive.co.uk or on 07506 724572.