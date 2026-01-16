Telford travel agent crowned national winner after just one year

Ellie Allen, based at the TUI Telford Superstore joined the team in March 2024 as a Travel Advisor. In her first full year, she booked over 500 holidays, boosted sales and footfall, and stepped into leadership roles, earning herself the top accolade in the company.

Having never worked in travel before, Ellie said her first year has been a great learning experience and she’s loved introducing fresh ideas to help put the Telford Superstore firmly on the map.

Ellie added: “I’m really excited to have won this award after working with TUI for just over a year. I’ve loved helping customers plan their dream holidays and bringing that excitement to our local community. One of the things I am most proud of is how I have grown and developed our community on Facebook to connect with customers and showcase our amazing destinations, positioning us as the travel experts in Telford. In just over a year, our Facebook community has grown by 40%.

Ellie Allen from TUI Telford Superstore

“I’ve also loved seeing how popular some destinations are among our Telford customers, such as Mexico. The blue waters, sandy beaches, amazing food, and lively atmosphere keep it at the top of so many wish lists and it’s brilliant being able to help people book these holidays of a lifetime.”

Looking ahead, Ellie says she’s excited to continue inspiring local customers and helping them discover new destinations.

TUI Telford Superstore retail team

“Somewhere that is one to watch is Croatia. It’s stunning coastline, and the mix of culture and chilled vibes make it such an underrated destination. We’re seeing more customers discover just how amazing Croatia is, and it’s great seeing people have fantastic holidays in a destination you’ve recommended.”

Andrew Daniels TUI Telford Retail Manager said: “We are so proud of Ellie for achieving a career defining award in her first year with us. She’s driven, ambitious and her results speak volumes. She’s made a lasting impact both in-store and across the wider region and we are so pleased to have her in the team with us.