Primary school pupils dive into Shakespeare with industry-led drama workshop

After a lively introduction to Shakespeare’s language, rhythm and iambic pentameter, pupils worked together to recreate the play’s dramatic opening storm. Using movement, voice and teamwork, they staged a confident interpretation of the opening scene, building both imagination and self-belief.

The session was delivered by professional actor and Moreton Hall’s Head of Drama, Michael Jenkins, who praised the pupils’ creativity: “Criftins School have got real talent. I was thrilled with how the pupils responded. Within just one hour, they were choreographed and working superbly together to create a tempest, telling the story of Prospero and his spirit, Ariel.

“Every pupil was fully invested, using physicality and vocal skills to deliver the narrative while making great use of Shakespeare’s words. It was brilliant.”

Moreton's Head of Drama with Criftins' Pupils

The workshop is part of Moreton Hall’s outreach programme, designed to raise aspirations and introduce younger pupils to high-quality drama experiences. Drama is a flagship subject at the school, recently nominated for Most Outstanding Drama Department 2026, with 100% of GCSE and A Level Drama pupils achieving A–A* last year.

At the heart of Drama at Moreton Hall is The Holroyd Community Theatre, the school’s state-of-the-art performance space, offering professional-standard lighting, sound and staging.

Head of School at Criftins, Miss Nia Evans, welcomed the collaboration: “Having Moreton Hall deliver this workshop was brilliant for our pupils. Michael brought out the very best in them and left them feeling inspired. It was wonderful to see some of our quieter pupils grow in confidence. The power of the arts truly knows no bounds.”

