New 5-a-side business league aims to boost fitness and teamwork in Shropshire

This is your chance to rally your colleagues, lace up your boots and represent your business on the pitch every Thursday evening. Whether you're looking to boost workplace morale, improve fitness, or simply enjoy some midweek football with your team, this league offers the perfect opportunity to make 2026 your healthiest and most connected year yet.

Places are limited, to avoid disappointment, businesses are encouraged to register by contacting info@shropshirefa.com.

League details at a glance:

Venue: Shrewsbury Town Foundation 5-a-side pods

Kick-Off Times: 8pm or 8.45pm

Match Day: Every Thursday

Start Date: Thursday, February 5

Duration: 15 weeks of fixtures

Weekly Fee: £50 per team

Squad Size: Maximum 8 players per game

Officiating: All games refereed by affiliated officials

Why join?

Corporate wellness has never been more important. This league isn't just about football, it's about building stronger teams, fostering healthy habits and creating lasting connections with other local businesses. It's the perfect way to break up the working week, stay active and inject some competitive spirit into your company culture.

"We're thrilled to bring businesses together through the power of sport," said Shropshire FA CEO, Andy Weston.

"This league is an excellent opportunity for companies to invest in their employees' wellbeing while having fun and building camaraderie on the pitch."

How to get involved

Registering your team is simple. Email info@shropshirefa.com today to secure your place in the league. Don't wait, with limited spaces available, early registration is essential.

Make 2026 the year your team gets fit, stays connected and competes with pride. Register now and be part of the action!