Indoor curling comes to Much Wenlock and Craven Arms

The local independent charity is inviting anyone aged 55 or over and to come and try indoor curling in Much Wenlock and Craven Arms. The charity already provides this activity in Telford and it has proved extremely popular.

They also offer the opportunity to meet their team, enjoy a hot drink and discuss what other activities you would like to see offered in these towns. In other parts of the county the charity supports arts and crafts groups, dance and exercise classes, food and friendship groups and clubs for walking football, tennis and board games. For older people these activities provide a chance to meet friends or form new friendships and helps improve physical and mental wellbeing.

The indoor curling sessions will be held at Pinefields Community Room, Much Wenlock on Tuesday, January 27 from 10.30am – 12pm and Lambeth Close Community Room, Craven Arms on Friday, January 30 from 1pm – 3pm.

Indoor curling is a fun and social activity for older people.

Indoor curling is a fun, sociable activity where players slide specially designed rubber stones across a smooth floor – no ice, no skates, and no previous experience needed! The aim is still the same as traditional curling: get your stones as close to the target as possible and out-strategize your opponents! It’s ideal for anyone looking to try something new, stay active, and meet others in a welcoming environment. The game is also very inclusive – it’s a great activity for people of all abilities, including those with limited mobility.

Come along, give it a go, and see what curling is all about – without needing to brave the cold!

To find out more information, contact the Wellbeing Team at Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin on 01743 233123 or email enquiries@ageukstw.org.uk