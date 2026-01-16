Chance to learn more about major water pipe upgrade in Montgomery

The water company will be replacing a total of 1km of water pipes as part of a £800,000 scheme to provide a network that will serve the community for generations to come.

A drop-in event to help customers stay informed, understand traffic management plans, and receive support ahead of the upcoming work is set to go ahead.

The community session will take place at Montgomery Town Hall on Monday, January 19 between 4pm and 7pm, giving everyone an opportunity to speak directly with the project team, ask questions, and share any thoughts.

Catherine Webb, Community Communications Officer at Hafren Dyfrdwy, said: “We’re committed to ensuring Montgomery has a water network that’s fit for the future. This investment is a significant step towards improving the resilience and reliability of the water supply for our customers, not just for today but for generations to come.

“By replacing 1km of pipes, we’re reducing the risk of leaks and interruptions, helping to safeguard the resource for the community.

“We understand that work of this scale can cause some disruption, which is why we’re hosting a drop-in session to give residents the chance to speak directly with our team, ask questions, and share any concerns.

“Our goal is to keep everyone informed and supported throughout the project, and we really value the input of the local community as we deliver these essential improvements.”

The project will begin on Monday, February 2, and is expected to be completed by mid-July 2026 to provide a reliable, high quality water supply for years to come.

Customers are advised that all businesses will remain open throughout the duration of the works. Access for residents will be maintained wherever possible. There may be short periods when vehicle access is restricted while works take place directly outside properties; residents will be notified in advance.

Any retail businesses that experience a loss of sales income as a result of the works are encouraged to contact the Business Loss Team for guidance by emailing BusinessLoss@hdcymru.co.uk

For further information or updates on the works, speak to the team on site, contact Catherine on 07971 304604 from 7am till 3pm Monday to Friday, visit Planned Improvements | In My Area | HD Cymru or follow Hafren Dyfrdwy on the Nextdoor app for regular updates.