Wheelchair users sought to create national council that will shape the future of wheelchair provision in the UK

The initiative is being led by the Wheelchair Alliance, a community interest company that advocates for better wheelchair service provision, and will give wheelchair users with lived experience the power to influence how wheelchair services are designed, delivered and improved.

Backed by funding from the RFU (Rugby Football Union) Injured Players Foundation (IPF), an independent charity that supports players who have sustained an acute life-changing injury whilst playing rugby union in England, this pioneering council will bring together passionate wheelchair ambassadors from every nation and region of the UK. Together, they will use their experience, insight and voice to spark real, lasting change in wheelchair provision and ensure services finally reflect the needs and realities of the estimated 1.2 million wheelchair users who use them.

Recruitment for the voluntary regional representatives is now underway in the Midlands, London, East of England, North East and Yorkshire, North West, South East, South West, Northern Ireland, Wales, and Scotland. In addition, The Wheelchair Collective will also appoint a Youth Leader and Chair.

As a consultative and advisory body working alongside the Wheelchair Alliance, Wheelchair Collective representatives will act as conduits between local communities, organisations, and the national council, bringing forward insights, challenges and priorities from their region to ensure that wheelchair users’ lived experience informs national strategy, policy, and service delivery.

Wheelchair users in Shropshire are being invited to join The Wheelchair Collective – the first national council of wheelchair users.

Those applying will be required to commit to a term of two or three years. Attendance at quarterly virtual meetings and one national in-person event per year will also be a pre-requisite.

Speaking on the launch of The Wheelchair Collective, CEO of the Alliance Nick Goldup said: “Currently there is no unified structure that represents wheelchair users’ collective interests nationally. As a result, this has led to fragmented service provision and a post code lottery.

“Therefore, we are incredibly grateful for the funding received by the RFU IPF which has enabled us to launch the first national wheelchair user council.

“The Wheelchair Collective will play a vital role in informing the highest levels of Government and NHS England and shaping wheelchair provision services to the benefit of wheelchair users nationwide. If you are a wheelchair user who is actively involved in a local, regional, or national group representing disabled people, wheelchair users, or related lived-experience networks, then I would urge you to consider applying.”

Applications for representatives in all areas will close on Friday, February 6.

For more information about The Wheelchair Collective, and to apply to be a council member, visit wheelchair-alliance.co.uk/wheelchaircollective