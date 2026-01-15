Tickets released for community pantomime

The wildly entertaining Captain Blizzard’s Circus Fantasia is a unique community creation with a cast and crew of more than sixty people from the village and surrounding area.

Chairman of Welshampton Bonfire Committee Bob Richards urged people to book tickets early.

“Our shows sell out each year due to our reputation for high-quality productions with original scripts, stunning costumes, inspired staging and a live band. We’d advise early booking to avoid disappointment.”

There will be four shows – Friday night, Saturday afternoon (NB fully booked), Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at 7.30pm and 2.30pm. Tickets, which cost £9.50 for adults, £7.50 for seniors and £5.50 for under 16s, can be booked via the Welshampton Bonfire Committee website welshampton.org.uk or by contacting 01948 710117.

Captain Blizzard's Circus Fantasia costume designer and maker Liza Ashby with The Punk Possums, left to right Alice Eccles, Tyneya Moore and Eva Bridges

A dash of glitz and glamour at the tail end of winter, Captain Blizzard’s Circus Fantasia is an extravaganza of family-friendly fun, with a script written by Oswestry playwright Shaun Higgins and costumes by talented LIPA graduate in Costume Making, Liza Ashby,

Liza, who makes costumes regularly for Storyhouse Chester and Chipping Norton Theatre, said: “It’s fantastic to be involved in this year’s production, which features a cast of woodland animal performers racing against time to save their Captain and his circus from the barbarous belligerence of the beastly Bandersnatch and hostile villagers. Don’t miss the greatest show on earth – book those tickets now!”

Full details are available on the website and on the ‘Welshampton Bonfire Committee Presents’ Facebook page.