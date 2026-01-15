New 'alternative' salon to open in Shrewsbury after £100k transformation

A spokesperson said: "We listened to clients and we listened to beauty professionals who all said they had become bored of the glitzy shiny pink style salons and where looking for something more alternative.

"Well here it is! Nothing like the average salon and the excitement in the industry locally has really taken us by surprise. Opening day on February 7 is the first time people will get to see the inside."

Shop front of The Looking Glass at Roshill Shrewsbury

The Looking Glass will offer aesthetics, nail, brow / lash and hair services with a blend of in house staff and contracted professional business owners.

The owners would like to invite the public to come along on February 7 and have a nosey around. We are offering 10% all services booked on that day too.

A touch of class with these nails

The salon have a strategy to keep everything as local as possible adding to the local economy and creating between five and 10 new permanent job opportunities in 2026.