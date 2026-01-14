Volunteer hero, 89, helps plant roses at new community

Eighty-nine-year-old Brian Harper, renowned for his volunteering efforts for cancer charity Lingen Davies Cancer Support, was invited by David Wilson Homes to help place a couple of rose plants at its Rose Place community on Welshpool Road.

With an interest in horticulture, Brian spent some time with the housebuilder’s team and Benchmark Grounds Maintenance to plant the new roses adjacent to a seating area in front of the balancing pond in a bid to help the community blossom.

A £500 donation has been gifted to Lingen Davies from David Wilson Homes following the event as it continues to invest in the Shrewsbury community.

Brian Harper with Julian Hickenbothem (Benchmark) and Sharon Price (DWH)

Last year, Brian was named 'Volunteer of the Year' at the Third Sector Awards in London for his dedication to Lingen Davies. He is a fantastic ambassador for the charity, helping to collect and distribute cans, supporting bucket collections and selling Christmas cards across the country among other things, all while assisting with a wide variety of administrative tasks.

Prior to this, he spent almost 50 years working in and with the Royal Army Medical Corps, rising to the rank of Major.

Brian Harper with Sharon Price (David Wilson Homes) before planting the roses

Brian said: “I’m delighted to have been able to play a small part in developing this new site and I look forward to seeing the roses bloom.

“I’m tremendously proud to support the work of local charity Lingen Davies and I enjoy my time in the office. It was such a surprise to be nominated as a volunteer of the year and when I heard my name read out at the ceremony in London, I really couldn’t believe it. It was a very special day and one I won’t forget in a hurry.”

Honouring the name of the established new homes development in Shrewsbury, David Wilson Homes was proud to welcome Brian, and Lingen Davies fundraiser, Steph Smith, to its community to plant the roses.

Helen Lewis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Brian to our Rose Place development. He’s the epitome of community and his continued efforts to support Lingen Davies are inspiring.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the roses flower as they will be a constant reminder of Brian’s support for his community and we are also delighted to contribute to the work of such a wonderful charity.”

Brian Harper's no stranger to getting stuck in to help his Shrewsbury community

David Wilson Homes’ £500 contribution will go towards the charity’s Sunflower Appeal to fund the development of a Lingen Davies Cancer Centre at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, with an expected open date in 2029. Alongside the existing services in Shrewsbury, this is set to double the capacity of chemotherapy treatment across the region - a huge development in cancer care.

Steph Smith, Head of Philanthropy, at Lingen Davies, said: “I can’t thank David Wilson Homes enough for inviting Brian onto site for this very special occasion and for the generous donation to our Sunflower Appeal.

“Brian is a well-known, and much respected member of the charity’s wider community and we really couldn’t achieve many of the things we do without the tireless hard work and dedication of our fabulous volunteer force.

“Being chosen as the Third Sector Volunteer of the Year from a national pool was a fitting tribute to his ongoing support for Lingen Davies.”

To learn more about the services of the charity and find out about volunteering opportunities, visit the website at Lingen Davies.