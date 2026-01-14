Tree planting with Wild about Westhope

The group will be planting a range of British Native trees and shrubs to help support and improve the wonderful woodland habitat.

Everyone who enjoys the countryside and cares for the environment are invited to come and join the fun and take positive action and help invest in the future. All ages and abilities are welcome, no experience needed and participants can drop in at any time and plant as many trees as they like. Parking is available at Westhope College SY7 9JL a short distance from the tree planting site.

All are welcome to plant a tree for the future.

The Woodland Camp Café will be serving well deserved refreshments around the campfire.

Spades will be available but please bring your own if you have one.

For further information please contact Wildaboutwesthope@gmail.com