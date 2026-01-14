Forestry England Haughmond Hill launches magical Room on the Broom trail

Bringing Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s much loved story to life, this enchanting trail offers a spellbinding experience for families to enjoy throughout 2026. Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the beloved book, the trail is packed with activities, fascinating forest facts, and plenty of hands on fun. It’s the perfect way for families to explore the great outdoors.

From Tuesday, January 27, visitors can join Witch and her friends on a spellbinding journey through the forest. Along the way, children will help Witch find her lost hat, bow and wand, and collect magical ingredients to complete her spell. Each stop on the trail is packed with fun activities, fascinating forest facts, and a sprinkle of woodland magic – perfect for young explorers and families looking for an unforgettable day out.

Room on the Broom activity pack.

Hamish Wood, Recreation Manager at Haughmond Hill said: “We’re thrilled to bring the magic of Room on the Broom to Haughmond Hill. This trail is a wonderful way for families to connect with nature, enjoy a beloved story, and create unforgettable memories together. With fun activities and enchanting surprises along the way, it’s the perfect adventure for young explorers.”

To make the adventure even more special, families can pick up a Room on the Broom trail pack for just £4. Each pack includes a themed lanyard, magic spell cards, stickers, a pencil, and a pop-out craft to create your very own witchy wand.

The Room on the Broom trail continues the successful partnership between Forestry England and Magic Light Pictures, which began in 2014, bringing Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s beloved characters to life in natural settings. Filled with woodland magic, captivating storytelling, and family fun, this new trail offers the perfect way for families to enjoy the great outdoors together throughout 2026.

A boy stood next to a Room on the Broom panel.

For more details visit: forestryengland.uk/room-on-the-broom