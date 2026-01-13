Six weeks to enter dance extravaganza at Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod 2026

With just six weeks remaining, dancers are being urged to submit their entries for the Solo and Duet/Trio Dance Competitions at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod 2026. The closing date for applications is Sunday, February 22, and strong interest is already being shown from dancers across the UK and overseas.

The competitions will take place on Saturday, July 11, as part of the world-famous Llangollen Eisteddfod, which runs from Tuesday 7 to Sunday 12 July in Llangollen. The 2026 festival will deliver a true dance extravaganza, underlining the Eisteddfod’s growing commitment to showcasing dance alongside its internationally renowned music and cultural programme.

A standout highlight for 2026 is the dramatic expansion of competitive dance opportunities, with categories increasing from just five in 2025 to 14 distinct classes. This unprecedented growth opens the door to soloists, ensembles and cultural dance groups from across the globe, offering a platform for an extraordinary breadth of styles. From the elegance and precision of ballet and contemporary performance to the colour, rhythm and vitality of folk and traditional dance, the Eisteddfod stage will host more variety and energy than ever before.

Nachda Punjab Youth Club from India won the 2025 Dance Champions Trophy.

Dancers can enter as solo performers or in duet and trio groups, with performances lasting up to three minutes. A wide range of styles is welcomed, including ballet, contemporary, jazz, commercial, street and ballroom. Competitions are open to dancers of all ages, with age groupings used where necessary to support scheduling. Performers may use either pre-recorded backing tracks or provide their own piano accompaniment. International medals will be awarded to the top three competitors in each category, alongside the prestige of performing on one of the world’s most respected international stages.

Dave Danford, Artistic Director of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, said: “The Llangollen Eisteddfod has always been about bringing people together through music and performance, and dance plays a vital role in that vision. The expansion of our dance competitions for 2026 is incredibly exciting and reflects strong feedback from our loyal audiences. It also reflects our ambition to welcome more styles, more cultures and more performers to Llangollen. We are very much looking forward to seeing the creativity and passion dancers will bring to the stage.”

Dancers wishing to take part are encouraged not to delay, as entry numbers are limited. Full details on how to enter can be found at eisteddfodcompetitions.co.uk/solo-and-duet-trio-dance. Successful applicants will be notified by Thursday 5 March 2026.

The world's best dancers flock to Llangollen every year.

The excitement doesn’t end with the competitions. Evening concerts throughout the week are selling fast, with audiences eager to secure seats for a spectacular line-up in the Royal International Pavilion. Highlights include Uniting Nations: One World on Tuesday, July 7, a powerful celebration of peace and global unity conducted by Sir Karl Jenkins; Global Rhythms: Made in Wales on Wednesday, July 8, showcasing vibrant Welsh creativity alongside world music influences; a mesmerising performance by the Orchestral Qawwali Project on Thursday, July 9; a World Exclusive concert with global music icon Emeli Sandé and The Absolute Orchestra on Friday, July 20; and An Evening with Michael Ball on Saturday, July 11, featuring one of Britain’s leading musical theatre performers. The week concludes on Sunday, July 12, with the final of Choir of the World, a thrilling showcase of the world’s finest choral talent.

Tickets are available from Llangollen.net, and people are being encouraged to book soon as demand is high and several concerts are close to selling out.