War zone journalist and bestselling author to speak at West Midlands school

Former Sky News Diplomatic Correspondent Tim Marshall will be visiting Wrekin College in February for an event which will feature his bestselling book Prisoners of Geography.

It comes after the 2025 Global Peace Index (GPI), published by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), reports a continued deterioration in global peace amid a sharp rise in violent conflicts. According to the GPI, the average level of national peace around the world declined by 0.36% in 2025, marking the sixth consecutive year of global deterioration.

Head of Geography Abi Tickner said today that most of the school’s students owned a copy of Tim’s book - a worldwide success which has sold more than three million copies and has been translated into 30 languages.

“Tim is widely regarded as one of our great geopolitical thinkers and this is a unique opportunity to get his insights right here in Shropshire and in person,” she said.

“He has inspired many of our students already and his sharp analysis and humour, together with some extraordinary experiences reporting on conflicts across the world, guarantee an evening with an unforgettable speaker.”

A member of the Wrekin Sixth Form has also completed an EPQ study on the author’s groundbreaking work with pupils very much looking forward to the event.

Mrs Tickner said Tim was a sought-after speaker who they were delighted to be welcoming to school for a talk that was guaranteed to raise some important discussion points amid a turbulent political scene in so many areas of the world.

“This is a unique chance to hear insight from one of the country’s most interesting authors who is regularly called upon to comment on some of the biggest events and stories of modern times,” she added.

“Tickets are selling well. This will be an evening many people will enjoy and particularly those who are keen thinkers and want to be well-informed.

“Tim has had a fascinating career and enjoyed success in journalism via an unconventional route, so this will also be of interest to those who want to hear about a different experience when it comes to achieving their goals.”

Originally hailing from Leeds, Tim worked his way through newsroom nightshifts, and unpaid stints as a researcher and runner to the news producers as part of his pathway to broadcast journalism.

By demonstrating competence, drive, determination and good judgement, he eventually secured himself a foothold on the first rung of the career ladder. After three years as IRN's Paris correspondent and carrying out extensive work for BBC radio and TV, Tim joined Sky News. Reporting from Europe, the USA and Asia. He has covered 12 conflicts, including those in Bosnia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Gaza, Libya, and Syria.

The date for the talk is Thursday, February 12 at 7pm and tickets at £25 are available here.