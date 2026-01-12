Shrewsbury plasterer takes local success global for plans with new online training platform

Mark, owner of Mr Smooth Plastering Ltd, has built a thriving external rendering business locally—while quietly amassing a large global following through creative, behind-the-scenes videos of his work.

With more than a decade of hands-on experience specialising in all types of external render systems, Mark has become a familiar name across Shrewsbury for high-quality finishes and attention to detail. Online, his practical tips and satisfying transformations have struck a chord with fellow applicators and newcomers.

That popularity has already translated into real-world training. From his dedicated workshop in Shrewsbury, Mark has been hosting hands-on sessions for applicators travelling from across the UK to learn modern rendering techniques, system selection, and best-practice installation.

Now, he’s taking the next step—moving his training online.

Applicators day

The new digital courses will offer structured lessons, demonstrations, and professional guidance for tradespeople and learners worldwide, removing geographic barriers and opening access to industry knowledge typically learned on the job.

“I’ve seen how hungry people are to learn properly,” Mark said. “Not everyone can travel, so taking this online means we can help raise standards and confidence wherever people are.”

Applicators attending training day

Local industry observers say the move highlights how traditional trades are evolving, blending craftsmanship with content creation and education—while putting Shrewsbury firmly on the map as a hub for modern rendering expertise.

As Mr Smooth Plastering Ltd continues to grow both on site and on screen, Mark’s journey stands as an example of how local skill, when shared creatively, can build a global community.