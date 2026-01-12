Ludlow Male Voice Choir announce their second workshop to get men singing for health

Our aim is to encourage men to come together, use their voices, and support positive mental health – particularly within rural communities where isolation can be a real challenge. The event is designed to be informal, welcoming and accessible to men of all ages and backgrounds. The focus is on connection, enjoyment and wellbeing.

Research consistently shows that singing together has a positive impact on mental health. Group singing has been linked to reduced stress, improved mood, increased confidence and a stronger sense of belonging. For men, who are often less likely to talk openly about their mental health, shared activities such as singing can provide a safe and supportive way to connect with others (Bungay & Clift, 2010; Mental Health Foundation).

Come and join the Choir

Rural communities can face additional challenges, including social isolation, limited access to services and stigma around discussing mental health. This workshop aims to address those issues by creating a relaxed environment where men can meet regularly, build friendships and feel part of a supportive group.

Ludlow Male Voice Choir hope the workshop will help normalise conversations around men’s mental health while offering a practical, enjoyable activity that strengthens community ties. Singing together encourages teamwork, listening and shared purpose – all of which contribute to improved wellbeing.

The workshop is free to attend and open to all men in the local area. Those interested are encouraged to come along, give it a try and experience the benefits of singing together.

Why not come along and join in.

This is what new members said following our last workshop:

“The Ludlow Male Voice Choir workshop in August gave me a chance to test myself in a supportive setting. It was certainly challenging, but I felt there was a chance I could rise to it. Encouraged by choir members, I agreed to attend a Monday evening rehearsal to see how I might get on.

"By late September, I was singing with the choir at Stokesay Court—an experience that swept away my doubts and confirmed that this could be an important part of my life.

"I am already feeling the benefits of shared purpose and the uplifting effect of making music together. I would encourage others to take that first step and see whether they discover the same.” - Paul Kemp.

“I’ve been LMVC only a few months ago and it’s probably one of the best things I’ve done. Ever. They’re a good bunch, great Musical Director who is encouraging in every way. Our summer concert at Stokesay Court was a challenge for me being the first time but the guys are extremely supportive, and everyone mucks in. LMVC is a great place to be - singing here is fun!” - Steve Pollacco.

Event details: