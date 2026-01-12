Long-standing Rotary club turns to social media for recruitment

For the first time in the club’s near 40-year history, ambitious Shrewsbury Severn Rotary is now looking to explore social networking platforms for new member recruitment.

The campaign will be driven by its social media officer and vice president Marcus Watkin, who said: “Although this is a first for our Rotary club, evidence from elsewhere within this world-wide organisation indicates it should produce a highly successful campaign – and outcome.

“We think the time is now right to more vigorously use these platforms which have been so spontaneous during our successful Santa sleigh campaign in December.

“We attracted so many more people through this medium which has clearly indicated there are new avenues which we must now further explore and hopefully develop.

“There are an exciting number of specific tasks we shall be looking to fill in the coming weeks, from club secretary and events organiser, to officers for entertainment, charity liaison, youth liaison and a website content creator.”

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary are seeking to recruit men and women through their new campaign announced today. Seen are a group of Rotarians enjoying a meeting.

He made it clear the club would always value the support of other news outlets in its quest to achieve new recruits who could strengthen its ranks.

Added Marcus: “Since becoming a Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club member, the challenge has really opened up new and unexpected opportunities for me.

“I sustained a serious spinal injury when I was 35 and have subsequently spent many years as a volunteer for several organisations including disability groups, Midlands Air Ambulance, the police and more recently the Shrewsbury food hub.

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club and Shrewsbury & Telford NHS Trust (SaTH) working together on a new project. Julia Clarke (SaTH), Johnathan Callwood (Rotary) and Nicola Brockley (SaTH).

“The Rotary club has offered great opportunities for me - even with my disability - to help many local good causes and charities.

“And I would encourage both men and women, some of whom may have life limiting health issues, to consider joining the Shrewsbury Severn Rotary as the club has some great ideas in the pipeline.”

Said Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club president Johnathan Callwood: “We are absolutely delighted to have Marcus on board – he has already proven he is a valued Rotarian and will continue to be a great asset to our club in the years ahead.

“I hope Marcus’s story will encourage more like-minded people to consider joining Rotary at a time when there are so many worthy and exciting opportunities available for people with the same positive outlook.”

Marcus will become Shrewsbury Severn Rotary president at the end of his stint as vice president.

For further information contact president@shrewsburyrotary.co.uk or vicepresident@shrewsburyrotary.co.uk