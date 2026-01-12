Learn about Wills and Lasting Powers of Attorney at Much Wenlock event

That’s why Wheatlands Care Home, in partnership with Fodens Solicitors, are delighted to invite you to an information evening dedicated to making Wills and Lasting Powers of Attorney (LPAs) clear, accessible, and straightforward.

A Will is far more than just a legal formality - it’s your voice, ensuring your wishes are respected and your family is protected. Without a valid Will, your estate may not be distributed as you intend, which can lead to unnecessary stress and uncertainty for those you care about. Similarly, a Lasting Power of Attorney allows you to appoint someone you trust to make decisions on your behalf if you ever become unable to do so. Without an LPA, if you lost the ability to make decisions for yourself, your loved ones may need to apply to the Court of Protection, which can be time-consuming and costly.

On Thursday, February 5, from 4.30pm, Wheatlands Care Home on Southfield Road, Much Wenlock, will host an event designed to put you at ease. The team will explain, in plain English, what Wills and LPAs are, why they matter, and how you can put them in place.

There will be plenty of time for questions - no query is too small or too simple. Whether you’re making a Will for the first time, updating an existing one, or simply curious about how LPAs work, this event is for you. There’s no pressure - just a welcoming opportunity to learn, plan ahead, and take control of your future.

To reserve your place or find out more, call 01952 726111, email hello@fodens.co.uk, or visit fodens.co.uk.