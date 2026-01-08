Severn Trent issues advice to customers as Storm Goretti approaches the UK

The Met Office has issued snow and ice warnings for Thursday and Friday as Storm Goretti, which has been named as the first storm of the year by French forecasters is set to arrive.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has extended its amber cold health alerts across England until midday on Sunday.

Severn Trent has now issued advice to customers about who to call if affected by flooding and said its teams are ready to manage any storm-related incident. They’ve also provided tips on how to protect any outdoor pipes at home, to prevent burst pipes and protect peoples water supply.

Scott Ludford, from Severn Trent’s Network Control team, said: “We are expecting some very wintery condition across the region for the rest of the week, and we can reassure customers all our teams are prepared to manage any storm-related incidents.

“Storm Goretti is predicted to bring snow, rain, ice and strong winds across parts of the region, and we know how distressing bad weather and any form of flooding can be, so we are issuing advice again so people know who to contact if the worse happens and how to be prepared for the cold snap.”

Flooding advice and who customers should contact:

For flooding on roads, small rivers and streams. You should contact your local council to report flooding on roads or blocked drains or grates on highways. They will also help you with groundwater surface flooding, as well as flooding in streams, brooks and small rivers.

For major river flooding. The Environment Agency will be able to help you if you are at risk of flooding due to rising river levels. You can find more information and contact details on their website. Their Flood line number is 0345 988 1188.

For sewer flooding or flooding due to burst pipes. If the flooding is coming from the public sewer you will need to contact us. If the flooding is due to heavy rain, we may need to wait for the flood water to subside before we can investigate. You should also contact your insurer so they can give you help and advice.

Other steps people can take to help keep their home flood-free during stormy conditions include:

Empty any water butts in the garden before the rain starts, this will help reduce the rainwater flow into the drains when a storm arrives.

Check that your home and garden drains are free-flowing – clear out any leaves or other waste so rainwater can more easily flow away.

Have a look at the roadside drains around your house and clear any leaves or debris that you can – or get in touch with your local council if blocked.

More information, including details on who to contact in the event of flooding can be found here or by visiting stwater.co.uk and searching for ‘flooding’.

The cold can also cause issues to outdoor pipes and taps at home, so too can a change in weather conditions.

Severn Trent is also encouraging its customers to protect their pipes by lagging them – and knowing where their stop tap is in case the worst happens.

Howard Perry, Network Operations Lead at Severn Trent, said: “Freezing conditions followed by warmer weather can cause bursts.

“In cold weather, the water in your pipes can freeze and expand. It blocks them and can cause bursts including when they unfreeze in warmer conditions, causing damage to your home.

“But you can get prepared by spending a few minutes now going around your home and wrap up any pipes to protect them from the cold. Don’t forget pipes in sheds, garages and outbuildings, plus any outside taps.

“Pipe lagging and tap jackets can be found at local hardware stores, they’re easy to fit and could save you and your household a lot of hassle this winter.

“Finding where your stop tap is and knowing how to turn it on and off is also important in case you get a leak at home. They’re usually found under the kitchen sink, downstairs toilet or utility room.”

Top tips for protecting pipes:

Wrap all pipework, fittings and storage tanks in unheated areas of your home (such as lofts, roofs, outbuildings and garages) with insulation. It’s best to use good quality waterproof foam lagging which can be found at your local DIY store.

If you have outside taps, either insulate them or drain them down to the pipework that links to the tap.

If you’re concerned about your own DIY abilities, a registered plumber can check your household pipes to make sure they’re properly lagged and fill in any gaps. Severn Trent supports watersafe.org.uk – a dedicated online search facility for qualified and approved plumbers, so you can get plumbing help from someone you can trust.

If you do have a problem with your water supply this winter, with either low pressure or no water coming out of your taps, first check to see if your neighbours are having similar trouble. If their water supply is normal it’s likely that you’ll need to call a plumber. If more than one household is affected then call our 24 hour emergency number to report the problem - 0800 783 4444.

Further information on how to get the home ready for winter can be found here.