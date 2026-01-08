Come along to the Abbeyfield coffee morning in Bishop's Castle
Beat the winter blues with a warm welcome and a hot cuppa at the Abbeyfield coffee morning!
By contributor Jenny Olivant
Bring your friends and relatives along too and enjoy some friendly chat and companionship. It's taking place on Thursday, January 15, at 10.30am at Abbeyfield House, Oak Meadow, Bishop’s Castle.
There is a vacancy at Abbeyfield and we and would be very happy to show anyone round, no prior appointment necessary on this day.