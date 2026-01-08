Celebrate your 'Paw-fect Valentine' and support Dogs Trust at Dobbies Gailey

My Paw-fect Valentine takes place at Dobbies’ Gailey store on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 February, with a great line-up of activities, treats and photo opportunities.

Tickets are priced at £15 per pooch and include access to the Dobbies’ mini-Valentine’s Garden where dogs willl get a ‘forever’ rose toy for every dog; create a paw-print keepsake picture; and pose for a digital photo in front of a Valentine’s themed backdrop. One owner can enjoy a free hot drink in the restaurant while their dog has a puppuccino, with the purchase of a cake or breakfast roll. Each party will also receive money-off vouchers to redeem in store.

There is also a sniff-ari around the Gailey store which allows dogs to explore their environments with their noses. The dogs set the pace and direction, and there’s plenty for pooches to find and explore with scented baskets and Valentine’s balloons placed around the garden centre.

Dobbies Garden Centres is inviting dogs and their owners to celebrate Valentine’s Day at a dedicated event

For My Paw-fect Valentine, customers can donate to Dogs Trust when booking online, helping with Dogs Trust’s mission of caring for, rehabilitating, and rehoming thousands of dogs every year.

Dobbies’ Events Programme Manager, Ayesha Nickson, is looking forward to welcoming the dogs attending My Paw-fect Valentine. She said: “We are very excited to welcome dogs and their owners back for our dog-friendly Valentine’s Day event.

“After a successful launch in 2025, we are pleased to encourage furry friends back for a bigger and better experience of enjoying treats and making memories. Share the love with your pooch and join us for an adorable event this Valentine’s Day at Dobbies.”

Well-behaved dogs on a lead are warmly welcome in the Gailey store and in a dedicated area of the restaurant. Customers can also explore the fantastic range of pet products at Dobbies, with everything from healthy treats to dog accessories and toys.

Customers can take part in Dobbies’ monthly social media competition, Dogs at Dobbies, by posting a photo and using the hashtag #dogsatdobbies to be in a chance of winning a Dobbies’ gift card to spend in store.

My Paw-fect Valentine is priced at £15 per pooch and takes place on 14 and 15 February at Dobbies’ Gailey store. To book, visit dobbies.com/events