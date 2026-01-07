St Alkmund’s launches appeal for photos of Whitchurch through the years

The current church of St Alkmund's was built in 1711, and we are trying to go as far back in this 300 year history as possible! We would love to see any photos you might have of community events (it doesn't matter if the church is in the picture, or not!), family snaps of our lovely town, or any wedding/christening photos you might have. We're building a display to be shown in church which gives a sense of the amazing history our town has, focusing on the stories of families and individuals. If you have any documents, such as baptism or confirmation certificates, which you're happy to be shown we'd love to see them!

The font at St Alkmund's - do you have any photos of christenings from this church?

We hope digging through photo albums will be something fun for people to do on dark January days - either scan your photos at home and send them to us, or bring them in person and we can scan them for you. Please send photos to ftwstalkmunds@gmail.com or drop into St Alkmund's on Thursdays 6pm-7pm and Saturdays 2pm-4pm. The launch for this display is February 7, so please send us your photos by the end of January. We will try to display as many photos as possible, but if we are inundated we may have to limit the number of photos shown.