Shropshire entrepreneur named one of 2026’s leading UK female founders

Helen who founded her businesses in 2022 and 2025 will be featured alongside leading female founders from across the country as part of Small Business Britain’s f:Entrepreneur #IAlso100 campaign, which celebrates the multi-achievements of women running businesses in the UK.

The campaign celebrates 100 exceptional women across the UK who are driving innovation, growth, and positive impact in their communities, while running successful businesses.

Shropshire Women In Business - Vision Board Workshop

Helen is being profiled for her achievements in developing her business Helen Pugh – Business Solutions which supports small businesses in the property sector whilst living with many long term health conditions and founding Ablepreneurs, a movement dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs, freelancers and creatives with disabilities and chronic health conditions, and her commitment to, advocacy, and creating spaces where wellbeing and entrepreneurship can thrive together.

f:entrepreneur 2026 Badge

On being featured in this year’s #IAlso100 lineup, Helen said: “Being featured in this year’s #IAlso100 is an incredible honour. It recognises not just my work, but the resilience and brilliance of disabled and chronically ill entrepreneurs across the UK. Ablepreneurs® was born from lived experience, and I’m proud to see our mission for inclusion and wellbeing gaining national recognition.”

Launched in 2017 by Small Business Britain, the f:Entrepreneur campaign aims to raise greater awareness of the impact of incredible female business owners across the country, and help provide inspiration and role models to the wider small business community.

Helen Pugh Collecting BBC Make A Difference Award for her Businesses Fund Raising for local charity Bethphage

“It is brilliant to feature Helen Pugh of Ablepreneurs® in this year’s #IAlso100 campaign. All of the female entrepreneurs in this year’s line-up are inspirational and remarkable role models,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, CEO and Founder of Small Business Britain.

“Their creativity, leadership, and community impact show exactly why supporting female founders is so important, not only for the UK’s economic growth but for the positive difference they make to wider society.”

The #IAlso100 campaign offers a host of events, training, and networking opportunities to boost skills, capability, and confidence.

Female entrepreneurship continues to make a powerful economic impact, with estimates suggesting up to £250 billion could be added to the UK economy if women started and scaled new businesses at the same rate as men.

To view the full list of the 100 female business owners featured in this year’s f:Entrepreneur #IAlso100 campaign, visit f-entrepreneur.com/ialso-100-2026/