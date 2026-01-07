Shrewsbury vets launch pet weight and wellness campaign with free consultation

Throughout January, the practice is offering a free wellness consultation with a vet or nurse. During each pet’s free wellness consultation, the team at Abbey Vets will use a life stage assessment to review the pet’s health, based on their age. Each client will then receive tailored advice on nutrition, exercise, and preventative care to keep their pet thriving.

The team will use a life stage assessment to review the pet’s health, based on their age.

Zoe Kirk, Clinical Director at Abbey Vets, says “January is the perfect time for a fresh start and a focus on health, and that includes your pets. During the free consultation, we will carefully evaluate each pet who comes through our door to identify how their overall health can be improved and detect any underlying conditions early. Our team will then provide expert advice and support, to help every owner take those first steps towards a healthier lifestyle for their pets.”

Maintaining a healthy weight and staying active can reduce the risk of illness, improve mobility, and boost a pet’s overall happiness.

To book a free wellness consultation, contact the team by January 31. Appointments can be booked by calling the practice or online.