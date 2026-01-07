Shrewsbury company named top-rated solar installer

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Bayston Hill, Solar PV Battery Systems, which specialises in a wide range of solar PV applications; many with integrated battery storage that offer long-term reliability and performance through close partnerships with leading global brands including Fronius UK and BYD Battery-Box; received the recognition from one of the UK’s leading independent business review platforms Industry Oversight.

Industry Oversight continually tracks over 500,000 plus blogs, forums, social media platforms and consumer review portals before its editorial team manually reviews eligible companies to ensure they meet exacting standards of customer service and transparency. Its annual report is widely regarded as a key benchmark for excellence in the solar energy sector.

Enviros House, Shrewsbury Business Park.

Solar PV Battery Systems earned praise for its attentive support, transparent pricing, and technical expertise, after converting a range of both high-profile commercial and domestic solar power projects with integrated energy storage systems. It is also an established Fronius UK Service Partner and BYD Battery-Box Be Partner, ensuring clients benefit from manufacturer-backed expertise, including advanced tech training and first access to the latest technologies.

SMA business storage battery system at SA & DE Dixon poultry farm, Oswestry.

“We’re proud to be recognised for our commitment to quality, transparency, and customer care,” said Gareth Jehu, founder and owner of the business. “This endorsement from such a prestigious organisation as Industry Oversight reflects the team’s hard work and our refusal to compromise on product standards or service integrity.”

We only stick to the proven leading manufacturers and with whose products we know thoroughly and trust implicitly; a modus operandi that keeps all our clients happy.”

Recent flagship projects include installing a 90 Kw solar array at Enviros House on Shrewsbury Business Park and installing the first SMA business storage battery system in the UK at a poultry farm in north Shropshire.