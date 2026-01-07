Housing Plus Group appoints new chair

Andrew first joined the Group Board in 2022, having previously served as an Independent Member of the Group’s Audit & Risk Committee. Andrew brings extensive experience from a career in public services. He is passionate about creating better outcomes for customers and communities and is committed to improving the quality and affordability of services for all Housing Plus Group customers.

Andrew succeeds Catherine Dass, who has retired down after serving over eight years on the Board, including having led the newly merged Group through its first full year.

He said “I’m delighted to have been named as the new Chair of Housing Plus Group and thank my fellow Board members for their support. It’s great to have picked up the baton from Catherine and I wish her every success with her next steps.

Andrew Burns has become the new Group Chair of Housing Plus Group

“As I look to the future, I’m excited by the opportunities that we have in front of us. We will continue to be focused on delivering on the ambition we have for the Group, and most importantly our customers, as we create places people are proud to call home.”

Group Chief Executive, Wayne Gethings added: “Exactly one year on from our merger, this announcement is a big milestone for us as a Group. I am looking forward to working with Andrew, and the rest of the Board, to continue to deliver great services for our customers and communities, to reinforce the resilience of our organisation, be a great employer and to make a real difference in our region.”