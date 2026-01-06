Stamp, Card and Coin Fair launches stamp club’s 2026 season

The club has been running the fairs - four a year, of which this is the first - since the early 1980s and the success helps to support the club, which currently does not charge a membership fee.

The fair has around 10 dealers and a club table, and attracts visitors from across the county, Mid Wales and the wider Midlands, as far as Birmingham and beyond.



There is a good range of stamps and related material for GB, Commonwealth and most foreign countries in all price ranges to suit collectors from children to serious adult collectors. In addition, there will be collecting accessories for sale, plus postal history and postal ephemera.

Post cards, cigarette cards and related small cards will be available, and a specialist coin dealer will be in attendance – all offering a range of material to suit most pockets.

A Fair in Action

For those downsizing after giving up collecting, or disposing of a family collection, we offer a free valuation figure and perhaps an offer to buy the collection or to donate it to charity. Ask for Karl Griffin at the fair to take advantage of this service.

For further information or to find out how to progress further your collection, or for details of the local club and its free membership, contact Club Chairman, Richard Camp, on 01952 405458.

Event details: