Shropshire inclusive skating team celebrates world championship success

The Shropshire-based inclusive skating team, Team Carter, is celebrating an outstanding start to 2026 after achieving extraordinary success at the Inclusive Skating World Championships, held just before Christmas.

Despite fewer members of the team competing than in previous years, Team Carter delivered a remarkable performance on the world stage winning 39 gold medals and one bronze from a possible 40 medals.

The championships brought together skaters from across the globe, with Team Carter’s athletes - many of whom skate with additional needs - showcasing exceptional commitment, progress, and performance.

Final Results – Inclusive Skating World Championships 2025:

39 Gold Medals

1 Bronze Medal

40 medals from 40 possible events

World champions on ice

Head coach Sarah Carter said: “These results are incredible, particularly given the size of the team competing this year.

"What matters most to us is not just the medals, but the confidence, independence, and belief each skater has developed along the way.

"I’m immensely proud of every single athlete and the families who support them.”

Alongside her work on the ice, Carter also works as a performance and mindset coach, supporting leaders, business owners, and professionals to develop focus, confidence, and resilience under pressure. She credits the crossover between elite sport and leadership coaching as a key factor in Team Carter’s success.

“Whether I’m working with skaters or senior leaders, the principles are the same - clarity, belief, emotional regulation, and performing well when it matters.

"Inclusive skating is a powerful example of what’s possible when people are supported properly and coached to trust themselves.”

The team’s achievements will be officially recognised at a medal presentation ceremony taking place at Telford Ice Rink on Sunday, January 11, at 11am.

The event will celebrate the skaters’ world championship success and the inclusive values at the heart of the programme.

Looking ahead, Team Carter is already preparing for a busy competitive year, with several skaters set to compete at the British Adult Championships in February, followed by a return to the Inclusive Skating World Championships later in 2026.

The team would like to thank the management and coaching staff at Telford Ice Rink, alongside local supporters and families, for their continued encouragement and support.