Severn Trent urges customers to make New Year’s resolutions that really flow in 2026

Forget the usual promises to hit the gym or eat fewer mince pies, this year, why not make a pledge that really makes a splash.

The water company is providing helpful tips, that can be turned into resolutions for the coming and by changing a few everyday habits, people can protect the home from costly blockages and help save water too.

Top tips for resolutions that really count:

1. Remember the 3Ps

Only flush pee, poo and (toilet) paper – nothing else! Wipes, cotton buds, and sanitary products belong in the bin

2. Be a Binner, Not a Blocker

Scrape leftover fats and oils into a container and pop them in the bin – not down the sink

Use kitchen roll to soak up grease from pans before washing up

3. Bin the Wipes

Even ‘flushable’ wipes don’t break down like toilet paper. Keep a bathroom bin handy and toss them there instead

4. Make Water-Saving Resolutions

Turn off the tap while brushing your teeth – it can save up to 6 litres a minute

Fix dripping taps – one drip per second can waste over 5,000 litres a year

Shorten your shower by just one minute – every drop counts

Grant Mitchell, Blockages Lead at Severn Trent, said: “The New Year is the perfect time to refresh and rethink some habits. Simple changes like scraping leftover grease into the bin, collecting cooking oils in a container, and binning wipes instead of flushing them can make a huge difference.

“And while you’re at it, why not add a water-saving resolution too? Turning off the tap while brushing your teeth or fixing that dripping tap can save litres every day.

“These small steps help protect your home and the environment, so let’s make 2026 the year of good habits.”

Howard Perry, Network Operations Lead for Leakage, said: “Saving water is worthwhile all year round – the less we waste the more reliable your supply is and the lower our bills need to be. Fixing leaks around the home for example can save hundreds of litres of water a day and can save you hundreds on your water bill.

“A leaking toilet can waste an average of 400 litres of water a day which works out at approximately £300 per year. So, getting those leaks fixed quickly, protecting your pipes from frost and being sensible with water use is really beneficial.”

For more tips on how to prepare your home for winter, visit stwater.co.uk/my-supply/wintertogether