Ironbridge site manager named regional winner of prestigious Pride in the Job award

Mark Follos, who runs operations at Lioncourt Homes’ Heritage Walk development in the historic village, has achieved the very highest standards in homebuilding and has been recognised as exceptional in one of the UK’s most prestigious home-building competitions.

Named regional winner for the West in the Medium Builder category, the honour comes after Mark’s success during the Quality Award and Seal of Excellence phases of the Pride in the Job Awards this year.

Mark Follos said: “While my name is on the certificate, this achievement wouldn’t have been possible without my committed, expert team and our trades who have worked to the highest standards we’ve set.

“We’ve got a brilliant team here at Heritage Walk, some of whom I worked with for seven or eight years. I consider myself lucky to be able to call some of them my friends.

“To be recognised at this stage of the awards is a massive achievement, and something I’m very proud of. I feel incredibly lucky to be in the running for consideration for the Supreme category at the next stage. To be here a second time is a privilege I don’t take lightly.”

Mark Follos after accepting his award

Mark was also the runner-up in the NHBC Pride in the Job Supreme category in 2022, recognising him as the second-best site manager in his category.

Overseeing the development of modern, versatile energy-efficient homes to meet the needs of a variety of homeseekers, Mark has overcome challenges since construction work commenced, to the point where the first homes are now occupied.

Mark Follos added: “It goes through cycles with challenges and obstacles, but we’re always looking to find solutions and stay positive.

“Regardless of when the going gets tough, I will always make sure that we have a clean, safe and tidy site, so that when various tradespeople are attending site, they are motivated to maintain those standards of quality and respect.

“It’s all about creating an environment that allows everybody on site to thrive and achieve their goals to the best of their ability. I’ll never be one to shout and bark orders. That’s just not how we see people delivering best quality for us.”

The expertise and calmness exhibited by Mark, assisted by Callum Redshaw, and the wider team contributed to the development being recognised as one of the few in the region to obtain this sought-after accolade.

Danny Tunstall, Construction Director, at Lioncourt Homes, said: “For Mark and the site team to be recognised for their dedication to build quality and raising standards in house building is a huge honour.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank and congratulate Mark, Callum and the site team for all their hard work.

"Thank you to our contractors, suppliers, professional advisors, as well as everybody in our supply chain who has played an essential part in helping to achieve the high standards that we constantly strive for. No site manager could win this award without the right team behind them."

“We will always strive to raise the bar set by our award-winning site managers as we continue to deliver quality homes across the Midlands and South West.”

The Regional Award winners will now go on to compete for the national Supreme Award, with winners unveiled in January 2026.