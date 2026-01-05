Crosstalk: New year, new plans

So... where to start?

After trying to order my plans in my own way I decided to give my daily life to God and see what He would make of me! It's been a roller-coaster ride with highs and lows but it has never been boring and I know my God will never leave me or forsake me (Heb 13:5).

Each day in prayer, asking God's thoughts on the day is I believe a good place to start. This can be done while sitting quietly, or on a walk, especially if you have a dog. Prayers can literally be a conversation with God, just like talking to your closest friend. God knows everything about us, not just the things we say.

We can be thankful in prayer, we can also ask for wisdom and blessing. And prayer is not just talking to God, but He also speaks to us, so we need to listen. Start by sitting quietly. The Bible is a great way to hear from God. Ask Him to guide your reading, your understanding, and seek to be inspired.

Throughout the day God is with you. He is literally only a prayer away. Ask for help. Rely on Him, especially when the curve-balls of life come your way. Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him and He will direct your paths (Prov 3:5-6).

Christine Coleman, Barnabas Community Church, Shrewsbury