Talk on archaeological excavations at The Berth, Baschurch

OBHAG chair John Pryce-Jones commented that “the Berth is very important site, a mixture of marshy peatland and open pasture, including an Iron-Age fort – a marsh fort rather than a hill fort – and raised trackways. Now that these extensive excavations have been concluded, it will be fascinating to hear what Professor Chapman’s thoughts are on this site”.

The event will take place at the Methodist Church Hall, Castle Street, Oswestry, starting at 7.30pm. New members and visitors are always very welcome at OBHAG’s monthly talks; there is a small entry fee of £2 for OBHAG members, or £5 for visitors.