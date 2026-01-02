Uncensored and unleashed: The Ultimate Ladies Night Show hits Telford this February

On Saturday, February 14, The Ultimate Ladies Night Show arrives in Telford, promising a high-octane evening of "full-throttle fantasy" that aims to redefine the traditional night out.

Moving away from the standard strip show, this production is a multi-sensory experience. Audiences can expect a whirlwind of world-renowned male entertainers, sensational drag queens, and elite circus performers. From "death-defying acts" to the classic art of the striptease - complete with the fan-favourite uniforms - the show is designed to be as hilarious as it is provocative.

Fresh off a successful 2025, the show is now touring larger UK venues through 2026. This isn't just a performance for onlookers; it is a completely interactive experience where the "undulating abs" aren't just for show. Every ticket includes an exclusive Meet & Greet immediately following the performance, allowing fans to get up close and personal with the cast.

The Ultimate Ladies Night Show

While the name suggests a "Ladies Night," the organisers are quick to highlight their commitment to inclusivity. Proudly recognised and registered with the Safe Space Alliance, the show is billing itself as a "pansexual paradise."

​"We create a safe space for everyone to enjoy the sublime art of male stripping," a spokesperson for the show stated. "All genders and sexualities are welcome. Our audiences are incredibly diverse, proving that admiring the male form is truly for everyone."

Whether it’s a hen party, a milestone birthday, or simply an excuse to abandon inhibitions, Casey's Cordingley Hall is expected to be at capacity for this one-night-only event.

Don't miss out on the ultimate unforgettable night out! Early bird discounted tickets are available now starting from £10.