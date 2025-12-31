Railway volunteer legend marks final day as Llangollen and Corwen Railway wraps up landmark year

Malcolm drove his last services on the final operational day of the year, bringing to a close not only a remarkable personal contribution but also an outstanding 50th anniversary season for the railway. Volunteers, colleagues and supporters gathered throughout the day to thank Malcolm for his dedication, marking the occasion with the presentation of a painting of the railway he has helped shape for generations.

Malcolm is widely recognised as the railway’s last steam era footplate crew. A British Railways (Western Region) man, he was based out of Shrewsbury and Bescot during his BR days, before later becoming synonymous with Llangollen shed in the preservation era.

Speaking on his final day, Malcolm Lees said: “It has been a huge privilege to be part of this railway for so many years. The people here are like family, and the railway itself gets under your skin. I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together and grateful for the friendships, memories and moments along the way.”

Malcolm Lees before driving his final train

Former railway boss Dave Owen also paid tribute to Malcolm’s long railway career, saying: “He started at Salop as a cleaner around the mid-1960s, reached the position of fireman, but was made redundant with the switch to dieselisation. I first knew him in the mid-1990s when he started at Llangollen as a cleaner, quickly moving to fireman and later to driver. His progression reflected both his ability and his dedication.”

The final day of service was marked by a real party atmosphere, with hundreds of people, without a ticket turning out to see the trains depart and to celebrate both Malcolm’s contribution and the end of a hugely successful year for the railway.

Trust manager David Hennigan paid tribute to Malcolm and the wider railway family, saying: “Malcolm represents the very best of this railway. He has been our last link to the steam era footplate, and I am personally grateful for his help, knowledge and advice.

"His final day was a fitting celebration, not just of one man’s contribution, but of a railway powered by volunteers who care deeply about what they do. Our Christmas season was completely sold out and delivered by volunteers working at the very top of their game. We will be launching our 2026 season soon, and we do so from a position of strength and optimism. Enjoy your retirement, Mal.”

Malcolm has driven steam trains in Llangollen for a generation. Photo: Thomas Cusworth

Mr Hennigan also highlighted the importance of partnership support: “None of this would be possible without the continued support of Denbighshire County Council and the Welsh Senedd, including investment through the Shared Prosperity Fund. That support helps us invest not just in infrastructure, but in people, skills and community.”

The Llangollen and Corwen Railway now enters its winter period before reopening with its 2026 programme, which will be announced in the coming weeks.