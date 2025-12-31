Elvis the Younger Years delights Christ Church audience

Parish Priest Father Stuart Howes, said: "The tribute event was even more of a success than we had dared to hope.

"He really brought the younger Elvis Presley to life and considering the performer was only 17 he really did the memory of Elvis Presley proud."

He went on to say: "People might not be aware of this fact but Elvis Presley himself was a faithful Christian who relied on his relationship with the Lord throughout his life."

Elvis entertains

He ended by saying: "We were able to raise an amazing £2,500 for church funds."

More events are planned for the next year so please keep an eye out for them.