Over 1,000 people and 70 mounted riders support the Shropshire Hunt at their Boxing Day Trail Hunting Meet

Boxing Day 2025 saw over 1000 people of all generations & over 70 mounted riders come to support the Shropshire Hunt as they held their annual Trail Hunting Meet.
By contributor clare sawers
Around the whole country as well as in South Shropshire thousands of people have turned out to support the right to trail hunt. The supporting crowd were delighted to be able to support the Shropshire Hunt hounds & followers as they now, more than ever, stand together to protect Trail Hunting, their livelihoods, their hounds & their horses. The crowd cheered and clapped loudly as the Hunt set off from the venue to their first trail of the day.