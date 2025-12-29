Adoption Matters joins a nationwide celebration of Big Adoption Day this January

Adoption Matters is hosting its Big Adoption Day event online at 7pm on January 21 (see here to register). Join online from the comfort of your home and the team will walk you through the adoption process, and explain the ongoing support Adoption Matters offers. There will be no pressure to proceed with an enquiry following attendance at one of our online events – we will walk alongside you at your pace, with honest guidance and helpful information.

2,940 children are currently waiting to be adopted across England, of which almost half have been waiting more than 18 months since entering care. There is an urgent need for more prospective adoptive parents to come forward to provide permanent, loving homes for these children.

Find out more about adopting this Big Adoption Day with Adoption Matters.

VAAs like Adoption Matters, are independent, not-for-profit organisations, offering a personalised service to adopters from all backgrounds. They have a wealth of experience having placed thousands of children with adoptive families, particularly those who often wait the longest in care, including older children, those in sibling groups, and children from the global majority or with disabilities. VAAs also provide all their adoptive families with lifelong support, which is flexible and responsive to what families need, whenever they need it.

Adoption Matters Chief Executive, Susy White, commented: “Big Adoption Day is a fantastic opportunity to join together with our colleagues across the country to shine a light on the services we offer, as well as raising awareness about the urgent need for more people to consider adopting. Every child deserves the stability and love of a permanent home, we know that adoption can transform lives – not just for children, but for families too”.

VAAs - Voluntary Adoption Agencies are not for profit independent organisations

“At Adoption Matters, we provide lifelong support to our families because we know adoption is a journey, and we are committed to walking that path with them every step of the way.

“Our events are designed for people to find out more with no commitment to proceed any further, there is no pressure. So do come along and find out more or download one of our adoption information packs – you could make an incredible difference in a child’s life."

For more information about adopting with Adoption Matters and details of its Big Adoption Day event, please visit adoptionmatters.org/big-adoption-day-2026/