Telford young adults at Slimming World gain life-changing benefits beyond the scales

Matt and Amber attend their local group in Dawley with Consultant Nikki Dodd “We wanted to learn better eating habits,” they explain. “Coming from families with histories of diabetes and heart conditions, we knew we didn’t want that for our future.” Inspired by friends’ success, they joined Slimming World—and the results speak for themselves. Matt has lost 1st 8½lbs, and Amber an incredible 2st 6½lbs.

But the benefits go far beyond the scales. Before joining, exercise was a struggle. “A two-mile walk would tire us out,” they say. “Now we can walk 10 miles without thinking twice.” For Matt, the health improvements have been life-changing: after being warned about a fatty liver, his blood tests have improved dramatically since losing weight.

What makes Slimming World different? “It doesn’t feel like a diet,” they say. “Food Optimising was easy to adapt to, and the flexibility of swips means we never feel deprived.” Their go-to meals include chilli con carne for a quick tea and a roast dinner with Slimming World’s famous roasties when they have more time.

Matt and Amber after

And here’s something they really want other young adults to know:

“Being fresh into our 20s, going for drinks is a big part of our life—we thought that would have to stop. In reality, Slimming World has shown us how to manage it alongside food optimising. We can still enjoy nights out without derailing our progress.”

Their story echoes findings from Slimming World’s study of over 3,200 members aged 18–34, which revealed:

92% feel part of a supportive community

89% report a healthier relationship with food

59% say their mental wellbeing has improved

Experts warn younger adults face the greatest risk of future weight gain, with global studies predicting one in three could be living with overweight or obesity by 2050. For Matt and Amber, Slimming World has been the key to a healthier, happier future—without giving up the social life they love.

