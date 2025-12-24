Lasting memories of a 35 year-plus Santa sleigh legacy

For the near month-long campaign has ended on a high with the organisers Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club delighted with so many comments on its success.

President Johnathan Callwood, who was part of the team that transported the sleigh to its numerous venues throughout the month, said: “We have received so many lovely comments from the community.

“We have without doubt gone above and beyond to bring the magic of Santa to so many children and adults in Shrewsbury throughout the festive season.

Caption: Santa in full flight on the Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club sleigh.

“Despite some adversity our Santas have kept going with a smile and warmth which was infectious for all to see.”

He specially congratulated Rotarian Marcus Watkin who was instrumental in keeping the new sleigh routes publicised and introduced the sleigh tracker which he described as a ‘brilliant innovation’.

Said Johnathan: “Our hard work and commitment to this sleigh campaign have continued to prove how we can achieve great things working together. We have an amazing and dedicated team.”

He also expressed the club’s thanks to local dealerships Furrows and Hatfields for generously loaning specially sign written vehicles to transport the sleigh throughout the duration of the campaign.

A crowd forms to see the Rotary Santa sleigh.

And he added: “I would personally like to wish everyone a very merry, relaxing Christmas and Happy New Year. See you on the other side!”

Said Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club’s sleigh rota organiser Rotarian Fred McDonogh: “The programme went almost perfectly. Very few personnel cancellations and those that occurred were quickly filled.

“The commitment shown by all members was tremendous. And humbling.”