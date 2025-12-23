Flushing money away! Leaky loos take top spot as the ‘leakiest’ household appliance in Severn Trent region

The Vyn (video your notes) platform gives customers the opportunity to video various toilet, shower and tap leaks around their home before submitting them to Severn Trent. In 2025, over 50% of the videos submitted have been for leaky toilets.

Almost 2,500 people have submitted videos to the platform this year, with Severn Trent sending an engineer out free of charge to see if they can fix the issue and provide a water efficiency check around the whole house. If one of their engineers can’t fix it, more support is available on our website, where people can find a local WaterSafe plumber who can help.

Leaky toilets are the most common type of leak. Around one in ten properties have a constantly running toilet and they’re not always easy to spot. A leaking toilet can waste an average of 400 litres of water a day which works out at approximately £300 per year.

Report your leaks to Severn Trent through Vyn

Kyrsty Buckenham, Workstream Manager at Severn Trent, said: “Our Vyn platform has been really popular this year, and customers are absolutely doing the right thing by spotting and reporting leaks to us as soon as they can.

“Spotting and getting leaks fixed as soon as possible can save customers hundreds of pounds on their water and energy bills. So, I’d encourage as many of our customers to submit videos through our Vyn platform and we will help as much as we can.”

Customers in the Severn Trent region have also been filming other leaks around their homes, with 40% of video submissions being on leaky taps and 8% on leaky showers.

Severn Trent is also doing its bit to stop leaks – including laying 843 miles of new pipes, investing in drones to find and spot leaks quicker, all helping to see the company hit its leakage target for eight years in a row.

To find out more – including how to access the platform and what you need to do to report a leak in your home – visit stwater.co.uk and search for Vyn.