Oswestry’s festive tractor run drives in record donations for cancer charity

This is an increase on last year’s run of over £2,000. It’s not too late to donate on our ‘Just Giving’ page that can be found on our Facebook page: justgiving.com/campaign/oswestryilluminatedtractorrun

Spokesman Mike Lade, said: "We are amazed by the donations this year in the tight financial situations people find themselves in. Donations via Just Giving are still going up but the biggest increase was because we managed to get so many more bucket collectors on the streets. It’s never enough and we can’t get to be everywhere, but we managed to maximise the coverage by moving collectors around after tractors had passed. Plus, of course, more people knew about it thanks to local press and our social media. The decent weather was the final bonus."

Lingen Davies exists to improve the lives of everyone impacted by cancer in our community, as well as to raise awareness about the signs and symptoms of cancer – helping to contribute to more people seeking and getting an all-important early diagnosis. Over the course of their long history, they have run several high-profile and successful cancer appeals to enhance care and treatment for cancer patients at the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Naomi Atkin, CEO of Lingen Davies Cancer Support, said: “Over the years the Oswestry Illuminated Tractor Run has been a truly incredible fundraising event for us. We'd like to take the opportunity to say a massive thank you to everyone involved in organising and supporting the event, in particular Dave and Sue Roberts who continue to fundraise for us in memory of their son Will.

"The level of organisation and dedication it takes to pull off an event of this nature is incredible, and to have over 100 tractors involved creates a truly magical spectacle for the residents of Oswestry and its surrounding villages. Raising over £22,000 is a phenomenal tribute to Will Roberts and his family."

Lingen Davies is the region's primary cancer charity supporting people throughout Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and Mid Wales who have been affected by cancer and ensuring everyone has access to excellent cancer care locally.

Please pencil a date in your diary for Saturday, December 12, 2026 for the next run. We will be back!