McPhillips builds for the future as new Cornerstone Employer

The Telford-based construction firm has become a Marches Career Hub Cornerstone Employer – helping bridge the gap between education and the workplace.

Cornerstone Employers work with the careers hub to ensure all young people in the area have the opportunities they need to be prepared and inspired for the world of work.

Managing director Paul Inions said he was delighted with the move.

“There is a real shortage of skills and new talent in the construction industry so it is crucial we do all we can to encourage young people into the industry and build a pipeline of talent for the future.

“We pride ourselves on being rooted in our local community and this programme is an excellent way of helping build a bright future for all our youngsters and growing our economy.”

As part of its commitment, McPhillips’ new social value co-ordinator Emily Myatt visited Idsall School in Shifnal to give a construction talk to around 200 year 9 students. She was also joined by apprentice Ollie Fudge.

“I cannot think of a better way to build for the future than to give youngsters a real insight into the construction industry and show them some of the fantastic careers available within it,” added Paul.

Andriane Usherwood-Brown, strategic lead for the Marches Careers Hub, welcomed McPhillips to the hub’s Cornerstone Employers.

“McPhillips has a strong track record over many years of training and developing young people, as well as being an award-winning local employer, and they will be a brilliant addition to our team. I look forward to seeing the difference their involvement makes to youngsters throughout the Marches.”

McPhillips is the reigning Shropshire Business of the Year. It directly employs 240 people and has delivered more than 140 projects as principal contractor with a value of £300million in the last five years from its Hortonwood headquarters.