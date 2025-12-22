Festive fun in full swing at Amazon in Sutton Coldfield

Balloon artists, face painting and a visit from Santa are just some of the activities taking place at the Sutton Coldfield fulfilment centre to support the work the Amazon team is doing to deliver for customers across the UK this Christmas.

Speaking on the festivities, Lisa Swan, General Manager at Amazon in Sutton Coldfield, said: “Throughout December, our team picks, packs and ships parcels for customers nationwide. It’s an exciting time on site as we work together to ensure everything runs smoothly, safely and efficiently to deliver gifts and essentials during the festive period.

David Craciun has his face painted by Deb Moss

Roxana Craciun took part in the celebrations on site. She added: “The end of the year is always an exciting time at Amazon in Sutton Coldfield. When we kickstart party season, you never know what festive surprises await - competitions, games, activities and more!”

Daisymae Teeder

Flip the Clown with one of the children

Santa and the Grinch made a visit to Amazon