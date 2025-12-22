Community Resource announces strategic partnership with NWF Fuels

NWF Fuels will serve as the sole supplier for our Oil Buying Club—now part of the Community Energy Groups project. This exciting development marks a significant step forward in our mission to help households across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin access affordable, reliable heating oil and practical energy-saving support.

Why this partnership matters

Working with one trusted supplier, will enable us to deliver:

Most competitive rates available – members benefit from group-negotiated prices that outperform typical individual quotes

Monthly savings reports - transparent updates show how much customers save each month

Reliable deliveries – essential for rural and vulnerable households

Emergency support - vulnerable households receive support when they need it most

Through our agreement with NWF Fuels, members will enjoy rates benchmarked against market prices, plus a monthly Community Savings Report showing how much members save.

Dan Busby, Domestic Manager for NWF Fuels and Kelly Walker, Rural Services and Oil Buying Team Lead at Community Resource with the Warmer Winter packs

Supporting vulnerable households

As part of this partnership, NWF Fuels has generously donated Warmer Winter Packs to help vulnerable individuals stay safe and warm during the colder months. These packs will be distributed to households that have received support through our Warmer Winter Homes Grant Fund, ensuring that those most in need benefit from practical items and advice to keep their homes warm and energy-efficient.

Beyond this, NWF Fuels is committed to helping the wider community by supporting future Community Resource events and offering practical energy-saving advice, including helpful tips on tank care. This added contribution ensures that our members not only benefit from affordable fuel but also gain valuable knowledge to keep their homes safe and efficient.

“We’re excited to be working with NWF Fuels,” said Kelly Walker, Rural Services and Oil Buying Team Lead at Community Resource. “This partnership, delivers exceptional value and dependable service for our members, alongside meaningful community support.”

Dan Busby, Domestic Manager for NWF Fuels said of the partnership: “NWF Fuels have been working with Community Resource for many years to provide affordable heating oil to the communities they support, and we’re thrilled to make our partnership official. The team do amazing work in the local community, helping people stay connected and supported. By further joining forces we aim to support further, keeping homes and communities warm across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.”

For more information or to become a member, visit Community Resource Oil Buying or call 01743 360641.