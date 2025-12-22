Bellway gifts festive craft kits to The Hive in Shrewsbury

The company, which is building new homes at Darwin’s Edge in the town, has donated 20 bumper festive craft kits to The Hive charity, for use at a community outreach festive arts session which was held at the Meet Place in Meole Brace on Wednesday, December 17.

The Hive is a creative venue in Belmont, Shrewsbury, which supports children and young adults facing barriers to opportunity. The arts and crafts session was run by volunteers from Trinity Churches.

This is part of Bellway’s continuing support for the charity, with staff volunteering to spruce up The Hive’s courtyard garden and put together craft packs last year, as well as making a £500 donation towards running costs.

Sophia Caizzo, sales advisor at Bellway’s Darwin’s Edge development, with members of staff at The Hive in Shrewsbury: (left to right) Project Manager Sarah Evans, Venue Manager Ellen Green, Marketing Manager Vicki Duckett-Snape, Fundraiser Tom Hayes, Youth Engagement Lead Amy Smith and Administrator Josh Wilson

The Hive’s Venue Manager Ellen Green said: “Once again, we are indebted to Bellway for its generosity as we strive to keep our services running for the people of Shrewsbury and the surrounding area, who need us.

“The children and young people at the arts and crafts session in Meole Brace were absolutely delighted to receive such a special Christmas gift. On their behalf, I would like to thank Bellway and I would like to say how much we appreciate the company’s ongoing support.”

The Hive focuses on people facing challenges such as young carers, care-experienced children, those with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities, as well as refugees, LGBTQIA+ communities, rurally isolated people, those with mental health challenges, those who are neurodivergent and those experiencing economic disadvantage.

Vicki, Sarah, Sophia and Amy try out one of the kits

It aims to help them feel positive, confident and comfortable in being who they are, as well as valuing working with others and building their own resilience.

Rachel Marner, Sales Manager at Bellway West Midlands, said: “We are proud to have established a meaningful and ongoing relationship with The Hive which does incredibly valuable work in running arts and creativity-based wellbeing projects around Shropshire with the aim of supporting vulnerable children, young people and young adults.

“We hope the Christmas craft kits which we donated to the charity brought a smile to the faces of these young people at this special time of the year. It has given us great pleasure to be able to spread some festive joy by buying the kits.”