ASWAD to headline Rum & Reggae Festival debut at Shrewsbury Quarry in July 2026
A popular family-friendly festival event is coming to Shrewsbury for the first time, with Rum & Reggae Shrewsbury confirming its debut at The Quarry on Saturday, July 25, 2026.
Rum & Reggae Shrewsbury is set to make its debut next summer, bringing some of the biggest names in reggae to The Quarry for a vibrant, family-friendly celebration of music, food and culture.
Headlining the festival will be reggae legends ASWAD, joined by iconic acts Musical Youth and General Levy, promising an unforgettable day of live performances in one of Shrewsbury’s most beautiful outdoor settings.
The event builds on the success of Rum & Reggae in Chester, where the festival has sold out for the past two years, and organisers are now bringing the feel-good atmosphere to Shrewsbury for the very first time.
Festivalgoers can expect a full day of reggae and Caribbean music, alongside a mouth-watering selection of street food, tropical bars serving rum cocktails, and a relaxed, welcoming vibe designed for all ages – from families enjoying a summer day out to lifelong reggae fans.
Festival director Peter Last said: “We’ve had an amazing response to Rum & Reggae in Chester, and we’re so excited to finally bring it to Shrewsbury. To have ASWAD, Musical Youth and General Levy all on the same bill for our first year is something really special. The Quarry is the perfect setting for a joyful, family-friendly festival, and we can’t wait to share it with everyone.”
With uplifting music, great food, and a great atmosphere, Rum & Reggae Shrewsbury aims to become a new highlight in the town’s summer calendar.
Tickets are on sale now, with more artists and attractions to be announced soon.
Event details:
Rum & Reggae Shrewsbury
Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026
Venue: The Quarry, Shrewsbury
Tickets & info: rumandreggaeshrewsbury.co.uk