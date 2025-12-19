Wem Town Hall Community Trust honours Liz and Jean at volunteer night

Liz has recently stepped down as a Trustee, but she remains as a regular volunteer in other roles. She has been involved with the Trust for at least 16 years, alongside our other longstanding volunteer Jean Taylor who has also been involved for at least 16 years!

Both are passionate supporters of the Trust, work tirelessly at Wem Town Hall, and they exemplify one of the reasons why WTHCT volunteers were honoured with a KAVS Award in November 2025. We are very lucky to have them both.