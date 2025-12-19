Plans submitted for 226 new homes in Shrewsbury

Persimmon Homes West Midlands has lodged an application for 226 homes on land off Thrower Road. The site already has from outline planning permission for housing.

The plans include a mix of one- to four-bedroom homes. 91 homes will be available for affordable rent, shared ownership, and discounted sale.

More than 5.5 acres of public open space are proposed, alongside a new play area. Landscaping plans would deliver a 10 per cent biodiversity net gain on site.

All homes would be built to modern energy standards, with electric vehicle charging points and solar panels provided as standard.

A CGI of a similar Persimmon development

As part of the proposals, Persimmon would contribute £1.7 million towards local education through Section 106 funding. A community infrastructure levy contribution of £972,523 is also set to be paid as part of the development works.

Persimmon Homes West Midlands said the plans have been shaped to reflect local planning policy and deliver high-quality homes for local people in a sustainable setting.

Lee Perry, technical director for Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said: “These plans will deliver a wide range of homes helping to meet local need in Shrewsbury.

“We’re committed to creating well-designed places to live, with green space, play facilities, and modern, energy-efficient homes that support local homebuyers.”

The application can be viewed on Shropshire Council's planning portal (reference 25/04361/REM).