The Wonder Stuff live in Birmingham tonight!

2024 saw The Wonder Stuff celebrate 35 years of their second album ‘HUP’, which hit number five on the UK chart. The record features worldwide hits ‘Don’t Let Me Down, Gently’, ‘Golden Green’, and ‘Radio Ass Kiss’. 35 years on, the record has been rereleased in multiple formats and still stands up as one of the most important indie albums of all time, inspiring a myriad of British and US artists.

This year, the twelve-legged groove machine will be hitting the road again in December, featuring Miles Hunt’s second band, Vent 414, as very special guests throughout the tour.

The Wonder Stuff

Alongside front man Miles Hunt on guitar and vocals is only other surviving original member Malcolm Treece on guitar, the longest standing violinist Erica Nockalls, Mark Gemini-Thwaite (The Mission, Tricky, Theatre of Hate) on guitar, EAT’s Tim Sewell on bass, and Pete Howard (The Clash, Queen Adreena, EAT) on drums.

Since the band’s formation in 1986, The Wonder Stuff has really had an amazing journey so far, selling millions of albums worldwide and continuing to record and tour internationally. The band has remained at the top of their game and continues to play with a passion and attitude that has set them apart from most of their contemporaries.

