Shropshire FA CEO reflects on positive year
As we near Christmas and publish the final edition of our digital magazine for 2025, we’re proud to share a message from our CEO, Andy Weston.
In his reflections, Andy looks back on a fantastic year for Shropshire football, celebrating the people, partnerships and progress that continue to make a real difference across the county.
From the growth of grassroots participation and inclusion pathways, to stronger governance, youth voice and social impact, his message captures the momentum we’ve built together and the ambition that drives us forward.
As we head into 2026, the focus remains clear: people, inclusion and football for all.
Read the full CEO message in our latest digital magazine and join us in celebrating another year of progress for football in Shropshire.